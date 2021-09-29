AEW Dynamite in New York (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, David Sammartino, Tajiri, Stacy Carter, Candice LeRae, Skandor Akbar

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Rochester, New York at Blue Cross Arena. The show features Miro vs. Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Join me for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight. AEW will also tape Friday’s Rampage tonight. Jake Barnett has the night off, but he will handle Friday’s WWE Smackdown live review.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Rochester, New York. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with A as the majority grade with 75 percent of the vote. B finished second with 15 percent. I really enjoyed the show and gave it an A- grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with A as the majority grade from 46 percent of our post show poll voters. B finished second with 32 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-David Sammartino is 61.

-Yoshihiro Tajiri is 51. He will be working Saturday’s MLW event in Philadelphia.

-Stacy Carter is 51.

-Candice LeRae (Candice Gargano) is 36.

-The late Skandor Akbar (Jimmy Wehba) was born on September 29, 1934. He died on August 19, 2010 at age 75.