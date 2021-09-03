AEW All Out, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NJPW Strong and WWE 205 Live coverage, The Bunny, TJP, Bob Evans, Steve Rickard, Marianna Komlos

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW All Out will be held on Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. The show features CM Punk vs. Darby Allin. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show followed by the main show at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up on Sunday night for an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The show features Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage is live from Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. The show features the final push for Sunday’s AEW All Out. Join Dot Net staffer John Moore for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. John’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written and audio reviews are normally available by Saturday, but he is taking the week off due to being in Chicago for AEW All Out.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bob Evans is 49.

-TJP (TJ Perkins) is 37.

-The Bunny (Laura Dennis) is 34.

-The late Marianna Komlos was born on September 3, 1969. She played the role of Mrs. Cleavage in the Beaver Cleavage skits on WWE television. She died of breast cancer at age 35 on September 3, 1969.

-The late Steve Rickard was born on September 3, 1929. He died at age 85 on April 5, 2015.