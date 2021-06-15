NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Takeover fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. “The Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake in a tornado match.

-Kushida defends the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in an open challenge.

-Follow-up to William Regal saying it was time for a change.

Powell’s POV: It hasn’t been officially announced, but they appeared to be working toward Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon during Sunday’s NXT Takeover In Your House event. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.