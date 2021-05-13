Dark Side of the Ring topic for tonight, Dark Side of Football premieres

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring documentary focuses on Nick Gage. The show airs tonight at 8CT/9ET on Vice TV. It will be followed by the spinoff series Dark Side of Football at 9CT/10ET. The series premiere focuses on former NFL player Chad Johnson (a/k/a Chad Ochocinco).

Powell’s POV: Last week’s two-hour Brian Pillman documentary will air at 6CT/7ET and is definitely worth going out of your way to see. The replay of the Gage documentary airs at 12CT/1ET, and will be followed by the Dark Side of Football replay.