Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Moose, Sami Callihan, and Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel, Chris Sabin, and Matt Cardona.

-Rosemary vs. Havok for a shot at the Knockouts Championship.

-Ace Austin vs. El Phantasmo vs. Rohit Raju vs. TJP vs. Petey Williams vs. Acey Romero in a scramble match for a shot at the X Division Championship.

-Karl Anderson vs. David Finlay.

Powell’s POV: The winners of the No. 1 contenders matches will challenge for titles at the Under Siege event that streams May 15 on Impact Plus. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and includes Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of Taylor Wilde. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.