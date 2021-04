CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,456)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Aired April 19, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Adnan Virk, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in on commentary. Drew McIntyre made his entrance while the broadcast team recapped his Triple Threat win from last week to give himself a rematch with Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.