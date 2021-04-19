MLW announces new television deal

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling announced that it is coming to Vice TV this spring. The announcement did not list a specific date and can be viewed below or via the MLW YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: There were reports of negotiations between MLW and Discovery, but the two sides obviously did not reach an agreement. Vice TV is an upgrade from MLW’s current home on beIN Sports. It’s worth noting that last week’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential finished with just 2,000 fewer viewers than Impact Wrestling and finished with the same rating in the 18-49 demographic.