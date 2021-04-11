WrestleMania 37 Kickoff Show report: Powell’s live notes on the night two pre-show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania 37 Night Two Kickoff Show

Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium

Streamed April 11, 2021 on Peacock and WWE social media pages

-Kayla Braxton hosted the show and was joined by the panel of Jerry Lawler, Booker T, JBL, and Peter Rosenberg. Lawler tried to coin the phrase “WrestleRania” (ugh) and was informed that Michael Cole used it the night before. JBL showed off his Hall of Fame ring.

-Braxton said The Fiend vs. Randy Orton would open the main show. A Fiend vs. Orton video package was shown.

-A WWE Community video aired with Stephanie McMahon talking about the company’s charity work in Tampa.

-The panel discussed the WWE Women’s Tag Title match with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defending against Natalya and Tamina.

-The Riddle vs. Sheamus match for the U.S. Championship was spotlighted. Rosenberg was the only panelist to predict a Riddle win.

-A slick WrestleMania Night One video package aired.

-The panel raved about Bad Bunny’s in-ring performance. Booker T said he should be called “the latest WWE Superstar.” JBL said he was awesome. He also praised the “historic and groundbreaking main event.”