12/28 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Keith Lee vs. Sheamus for a shot at the WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax, Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali, the final episode of 2020

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,440)

Live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired December 28, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a memorial graphic for the late Jon Huber (a/k/a Brodie Lee, Luke Harper)… The Raw opening aired… Tom Phillips opened the show by saying, “It’s Monday and you know what that means” as a tribute to Huber, who used to write that message on his Twitter page. Phillips was joined on commentary by Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe…

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre made his entrance. Once in the ring, he opened his promo by saying, “It’s Monday and you know what that means” in another Huber tribute. McIntyre spoke about the No. 1 contender’s match and pondered whether he would face Keith Lee or Sheamus.

Sheamus made his entrance and joined McIntyre in the ring. McIntyre recalled telling Sheamus to behave himself last week. Sheamus spoke about how he honored that request during the match and they got the win. Sheamus said they spoke 15 years ago about facing each other for the WWE Championship. Sheamus said he would kick Lee’s head off his shoulders, then face McIntyre for the WWE Title on the first Raw of 2021.

Keith Lee made his entrance. Lee recalled Sheamus kicking him in the face after they won last week’s match. Lee said McIntyre told him that he could trust Sheamus, and now there’s zero trust. “Your word is just as good as his,” Lee told McIntyre. Lee said he wanted go after Sheamus on the spot, but he decided to wait until the bell rings.

Lee told McIntyre to consider that Sheamus might stab him in the back. Sheamus said he kicked Lee last week because he runs around telling everyone that he is going to stab his best friend in the back. McIntyre interrupted and suggested they open the show with their number one contender’s match. A referee came out. Sheamus threw a Brogue Kick at a distracted Lee. McIntyre jawed at Sheamus going into a commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good opening that effectively set up the Lee vs. Sheamus match while also establishing that Lee no longer trusts McIntyre. This served as a good hook for whenever the match ends up taking place. Meanwhile, I’m pleased that WWE paid tribute to Jon Huber with the opening graphic, and via the words of McIntyre and Phillips.

Phillips recapped the opening recap…

1. Keith Lee vs. Sheamus for a shot at the WWE Championship. McIntyre sat in on commentary for the match, and it was confirmed that the winner will challenge him on next week’s Raw. Lee suplexed Sheamus over the top rope and then he tumbled to ringside.

Lee followed to the floor and ran Sheamus into the apron, the barricade, and the ring post. Sheamus caught Lee with a kick as he was trying to return to the ring, then threw a knee that knocked Lee to the floor. Sheamus went to the top rope and dove at Lee, who was knocked onto the broadcast table. [C]

Lee ducked a Brogue Kick and then picked up a two count following a running cross body block. Sheamus came back with White Noise for a near fall of his own. Both men got to their feet and traded headbutts. Lee got the better of the exchange and then performed a Spirit Bomb and scored the clean pin…

Keith Lee defeated Sheamus in 12:55 to earn a WWE Championship match on next week’s Raw.

Powell’s POV: Lee going over was the right move, as they need to continue to establish the McIntyre and Sheamus friendship in order for their split to pack a punch. Plus, I’m definitely looking forward to seeing McIntyre vs. Lee. Here’s hoping they get plenty of time next week.

Elias played his guitar in his dressing room while Jaxson Ryker nodded along. There was a knock at the door. Ryker was going to answer the door, but Elias stopped playing his guitar and told him not to pay attention to the knock. Elias went back to playing his guitar…

The Miz and John Morrison made their entrance. Phillips said Miz looked despondent and said he would face Gran Metalik after the break… [C] An ad aired for Raw Legends Night… Gran Metalik made his entrance…

2. The Miz (w/John Morrison) vs. Gran Metalik (w/Lince Dorado). A Lucha House Party pre-tape aired. Metalik went right at Miz and picked up three near falls. Joe said Miz’s head clearly wasn’t in the match. Saxton said things didn’t work out for Miz and now he’s trying to find a loophole to get the Money in the Bank contract back.

Metalik sent Miz to ringside and then performed a moonsault from the top rope onto him. Back inside the ring, Metalik continued to dominate the majority of the match and ended up scoring the upset pin…

Gran Metalik beat The Miz in 3:20.

Powell’s POV: Miz is clearly distraught over his loss of the MITB contract. Has he considered throwing tantrums on social media, taking a trip to Florida, and playing a lot of golf?

Elias was playing his guitar and the knocking at his door continued. Eventually, Elias had Ryker open it. Omos and AJ Styles were at the door. Ryker backed right up. Styles said he’d been on the phone with WWE management trying to right their wrongs, but he can’t hear them because of Elias playing his guitar. Elias ended up telling Ryker that Styles was upset because he didn’t get the job done at TLC. Styles threatened to break his fingers so that he couldn’t play his guitar anymore…

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke made their entrance… [C] An ad for Wednesday’s NXT television show listed Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong, the NXT Year-End Awards, and Johnny Gargano vs. Leon Rush for the NXT North American Title… Shayna Baszler made her entrance…

3. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke (w/Mandy Rose). Footage aired of Baszler taking out Rose by stomping her arm, which led to her being removed from Team Raw at Survivor Series. Baszler tried to stomp the arm of Brooke early on, but Brooke avoided it. Baszler continued to target the arm.

Brooke came back briefly. Baszler choked her out at ringside and then returned to the ring to break the referee’s count. Baszler went back to ringside and ran Rose into the apron. Baszler set up for another stomp on Rose’s arm, but she avoided it and then Brooke dropped Baszler face first onto the apron.

Back inside the ring, Brooke picked up a couple of near falls. Baszler avoided a top rope move, then performed a knee strike and applied the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission win.

Shayna Baszler beat Dana Brooke in 4:20.

Afterward, Rose checked on Brooke, only to have Baszler put Rose in the Kirifuda Clutch…

Powell’s POV: A solid match. Baszler looked dominant until she shifted her focus to Rose, which opened the door for the Brooke near falls. By the way, the first hour moved at a decent pace. I’m not dreading the last two hours of the show like I have been in recent weeks or even months.

The broadcast team hyped Randy Orton visiting Alexa Bliss’s playground, then set up a video package on Orton, The Fiend, and Bliss. Saxton hyped Alexa’s Playground as coming up next.. [C]

Alexa Bliss was shown swinging on her swing set, which was set up in the ring along with a hobbyhorse. Bliss spoke of “him” returning. She said she hasn’t seen him since the inferno match at TLC “when things got a little bit heated.” Bliss wondered if he would return for Raw Legends Night to meet his hero Hulk Hogan. Bliss said he could also be waiting for Randy Orton to come back to her playground.

[Hour Two] Bliss called for Randy Orton to “come on down.” Orton’s music played, but he didn’t come out. Bliss said maybe Orton didn’t want to help find him. Bliss giggled and said that can’t be it. Bliss called for Orton, but he didn’t come out. She said maybe Orton didn’t want to play with them anymore. “You start someone on fire one time and it goes straight to their head,” Bliss said. She called him inconsiderate and rude.

The Firefly Funhouse opening aired. Randy Orton opened the door and walked onto the set. He said he knew the set would be empty because Bliss was in the ring and The Fiend was burnt to a crisp. Orton kicked the Huskus puppet. Orton asked if Bliss really believes The Fiend is coming back.

Orton picked up the buzzard puppet and threw it at the Abby puppet. Orton said he would show how demented and cruel he is by making sure that The Fiend had nothing to come back to. Orton ripped the head off of the Ramblin’ Rabbit puppet. Bliss told him to stop, then challenged Orton to join her in the ring. Orton assumed that’s when The Fiend was supposed to return. “Then I accept,” Orton said. [C]

Powell’s POV: I get a kick out of the Bliss character, but I hope this is just a one-off and they’re not doing yet another talkshow. Either way, this segment served as a nice hook for viewers wondering if The Fiend will return.

Charlotte Flair was interviewed by Charly Caruso after footage aired of Jax attacking Flair months ago. Flair said she was ready for the match. She said Jax is to be feared and is a strong competitor, but she’s betting on herself. Caruso asked if she had any reservations about starting 2021. Flair said her resolution is the same every year, and that’s to climb to the top and stay there. Asuka showed up with a party favor for a New Year’s celebration…

AJ Styles and Omos made their entrance… An ad for Friday’s Smackdown hyped Big E vs. King Corbin for the Intercontinental Championship, and spotlighted Roman Reigns… [C]

4. AJ Styles (w/Omos) vs. Elias (w/Jaxson Ryker). Elias’s entrance was also televised. There was a moment of confusion, but Styles appeared to get them back on track quickly by throwing a dropkick. Elias ended up running Styles’ shoulder into the ring post. [C]

Elias dumped Styles to ringside. Ryker approached with the intent of attacking Styles, but Omos walked over, causing Ryker to stop in his tracks and sell for the big man by falling down. A leery Elias watched Omos while throwing Styles back inside the ring.

Styles came back with a series of signature strikes and then knocked him down with a forearm. Styles set up for a Styles Clash, but Elias avoided it. Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Elias caught him and ended up performing a neckbreaker for a near fall.

Elias went to the ropes and was cut off. Styles performed a Pele Kick that knocked Elias back into the ring. Elias performed a TKO on Styles and covered him for another near fall. Elias showed frustration over not getting the win. Styles rallied with a couple of kicks, then followed up moments later with a Phenomenal Forearm for the win…

AJ Styles beat Elias in 14:00.

Powells POV: I’m not really sure who they wanted fans to cheer for, but the virtual fans gave the thumbs up to Styles going over.

Phillips set up footage from last week’s Raw Talk of Ricochet discussing the toll that his feud with Retribution has taken on him. Ricochet said he doesn’t want to be involved with Retribution, but he can’t be the one that people step over to further their career. He questioned whether that could lead to him trying something different… Ricochet made his entrance… [C]