WWE Smackdown poll results

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The October 30 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 33 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I also gave the show a B grade. Smackdown continues to be carried by the Roman Reigns heel run, but the overall show has shown real improvement. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...