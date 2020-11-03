WWE Raw viewership for the first show of November

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.656 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.732 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football won the night with 11.703 million viewers for ESPN. The three hours of Raw finished tenth, seventh, and 15th in the 18-49 demographic. The first hour averaged 1.767 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.747 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.455 million viewers, which is dreadful. The November 4, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.136 million viewers.