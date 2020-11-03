AEW announces the signing of a tag team

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the singing of “The Acclaimed” tag team of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens on Tuesday. Terms of their deals were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Caster and Bowens on their deals. They were featured in an AEW Dark match earlier tonight. Briar Starr’s review of AEW Dark will be available on Wednesday morning.



