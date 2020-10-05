10/05 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Bray Wyatt on The KO Show

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,428)

Live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired October 5, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] ThunderDome went into full effect and then the broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Samoa Joe checked in and hyped the previously advertised match and segment…

Backstage, Randy Orton said he didn’t leave Clash of Champions with the WWE Championship. Still shots aired from the pay-per-view while Orton said he remembered being attacked by the various legends and being placed into the ambulance by Drew McIntyre.

Orton said it made him sick to see McIntyre hold up a title belt that he didn’t deserve to hold on last week’s Raw. He recalled the legends playing poker. Orton said that for every action there’s a reaction. And with the actions that Big Show, Shawn Michaels, Christian, and Ric Flair took at Clash of Champions, he reacted in the form of a much needed reintroductions to the Legend Killer.

Orton said he needed each of the legends to feel exactly how he did and to feel the pain that he did. Orton walked through what happened when he put his night goggles on and attacked the legends in the dark last week. He said the debt won’t be paid in full until he is the WWE Champion.

“This isn’t over until I say it’s over,” Orton said. He recalled saying that McIntyre still has hell to pay. Orton said he was talking to McIntyre. He said McIntyre tells everyone he wants to cement his legacy. He said that legacy will be waiting for him if he survives one more championship match with him inside Hell in a Cell.

Drew McIntyre barged into the room where Orton was speaking and attacked him. McIntyre threw punches at Orton while asking him what he knows about hell. Adam Pearce, other producers, and some referees pulled McIntyre off. Orton scooted out the door past the sign on the door that listed as the Legend’s Lounge…

Powell’s POV: A well delivered promo by Orton with the expected result of him challenging McIntyre to a Hell in a Cell match.

1. Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke vs. Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Lana. Vega’s entrance was not televised. Late in the match, Asuka took an elbow from Lana that sent her into her corner where Rose tagged in. Lana ducked a Hip Attack from Asuka, who followed up with a clunky elbow. Rose ran over and caught Lana with a knee to the head and pinned her.

Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke beat Zelina Vega, Natalya, and Lana in 4:50.

After the match, Natalya was checking on Lana when Nia Jax’s entrance music played. Jax and Shayna Baszler headed to the ring, causing Vega to sneak away. Jax headbutted Natalya, then Baszler took the broadcast table apart. Jax tried to put Natalya through the table, but Lana stopped her. Jax grabbed Lana and put her through the table with a Samoan Drop…

Powell’s POV: Natalya’s husband didn’t go on television and tell Vince McMahon to kiss his ass. Lana did and that the third table bump she has taken since then. Did she ever take a previous table bump?

A WWE Draft ad aired… Backstage, R-Truth unveiled a partial mock draft with Little Jimmy (imaginary friend) being moved to Smackdown. A masked janitor was mopping the floor behind Truth. The janitor swung a mop at Truth, who ducked it. Truth ran and then slipped on the wet floor while saying that Randy Orton wouldn’t get him. The masked janitor pinned him, then revealed himself to be the new WWE 24/7 Champion…

Powell’s POV: I wouldn’t be surprised if the Houston Texans’ draft board looked very similar to R-Truth’s mock draft board before Bill O’Brien was fired earlier today.

Footage aired of last week’s segments involving The Hurt Business, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews…

Backstage, Ali was talking with Ricochet and Crews when MVP approached them. MVP brought up the draft and gave them a one night only invitation to join Hurt Business. He said Cedric Alexander turned him down a few times too. After everyone else walked away, Ricochet looked like he was considering the offer…

Seth Rollins and Murphy made their entrance for a tag team match… [C] A video package recapped the recent Rollins and Mysterio family drama…

Rollins and Murphy stood in the ring. Rollins held his hand open waiting for Murphy to pass him the mic. Rollins got upset with Murphy and said they’d talked about it earlier. Murphy said he’s done everything that Rollins has asked him to do. Murphy told Rollins that he wants him to apologize to Aliyah.

Rollins got pissed and ripped the mic away. He said he saved Murphy. He also said he could have put out all of the DMs with Aliyah sharing her true feelings. Rollins reminded Murphy that he is the disciple while Rollins is the messiah.

Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo ran out and cleared Rollins and Murphy from the ring. Mysterio and Carrillo performed dives onto Rollins and Murphy at ringside heading into a break. [C]

2. Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo. The match was joined in progress. Murphy tagged himself into the match and tried to cover Mysterio, but Rollins stopped him. Rollins told Murphy that he didn’t need him. Carrillo tagged in and dove onto Rollins and Murphy.

The bickering between Rollins and Murphy continued a short time later and Carrillo performed another dive onto them at ringside. Back inside the ring, Carrillo dove from the top rope at Murphy, who caught him with a knee to the head and pinned him to win the match.

Seth Rollins and Murphy defeated Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo.

After the match, Murphy walked to the back without Rollins, who was upset about it at ringside. Rollins stormed to the back.

Powell’s POV: The bickering between Rollins and Murphy is intriguing. But they have to know that Murphy does look a little creepy for being a 32 year-old dude who is texting a 19 year-old.

Backstage, “WWE Official” Adam Pearce was shown talking on the phone. “That all depends,” Pearce said. “I see that.” Braun Strowman showed up and said he knew Raw Underground wasn’t happening, but Pearce could either find him a match or he could go to the locker room and wreck it. Pearce said Strowman is not a Raw wrestler, but he could give him an exhibition match. Strowman agreed to it. After Strowman walked away, Keith Lee approached Pearce. “Sign me up,” Lee said…

Kevin Owens made his entrance… [C]

Powell’s POV: I guess Strowman didn’t get the brand to brand invitation that Drew Gulak and Bray Wyatt apparently did?

Backstage, Rollins barked at Murphy that he apologized for nothing. Rollins said everything he does is for the greater good. Rollins said he thinks Murphy needs to apologize to him. Rollins demanded an apology by the top of the next hour and told Murphy to come find him…

Kevin Owens cut off ring announcer Mike Rome from introducing him. Owens said this episode of the KO Show had a different feel. He spoke about how you really do change once The Fiend touches you. Owens said they wouldn’t need the chairs and then tossed them to ringside.

[Hour Two] Footage aired from Smackdown of Alexa Bliss’s appearance on the KO Show, and The Fiend attacking Owens. Back live, Owens said he was paralyzed when the Fiend attacked him. He said he wasn’t sure why the dark, tortured souls had a problem with him. Owens mentioned The Fiend and Aleister Black, then wondered if The Brood or the Ministry of Darkness would be next.

Owens called out Wyatt. The Firefly Funhouse opening played on the big screen. “Hi, Monday Night Raw,” Wyatt said from the Funhouse set. Wyatt said it was nice of Owens to have him on his show. He said that’s what friends do and Owens is his new friend. He spoke about tossing the ball, finger painting, or burying a body in the woods with friends.

Wyatt said he wrote a song about friendship. Wyatt sang and got some help from his puppets. Mercy the Buzzard at Ramblin’ Rabbit. Owens said he would not sing along because it’s the only thing worse than watching Wyatt’s “demented Mr. Rogers reboot.” Owens called out Wyatt, who said he doesn’t like bullies and neither does He.

Wyatt got serious and told Owens that he has no idea what he’s gotten himself into, but on Friday’s Smackdown he will know. Wyatt snapped back into happy mode and told Owens to consider it a warning because that’s what friends are for. The Funhouse music played Wyatt off. Owens said that if Wyatt wasn’t coming for him, then he was coming for Wyatt.

Owens left the ring and headed up the ramp, but Aleister Black attacked him from behind. Black hit Owens with a Black Mass kick. Black sat crosslegged next to the fallen Owens on the stage… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good segment with a strong performance from Wyatt. It also served as a nice tease for Smackdown. It will be interesting to see if the Wyatt and Black characters are aligned or if they both just dislike Owens.

Charly Caruso stood on the backstage ring set and interviewed Drew McIntyre, who accepted Orton’s challenge to the Hell in a Cell match. McIntyre asked Randy what the hell is wrong with him. McIntyre said there’s nowhere to go and nowhere to hide. McIntyre said he’s not locked inside the cell with Orton, Orton is locked inside the cell with him and he will send him straight to hell…

The broadcast team spoke about McIntyre vs. Orton…

3. Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee in an exhibition match. Strowman dropkicked Lee, who rolled to ringside. Strowman followed and charged Lee, who kicked him. Strowman threw Lee into the ring steps. The referee counted out both men.

Braun Strowman fought Keith Lee to a double count-out in 1:15.

Strowman called the referee a moron for counting him out, then told him to watch. Strowman charged Lee and drove him through the ringside barricade with a shoulder block. Strowman went to the ramp where referees and producers tried to keep him calm. Lee stood up. Strowman went back to ringside. Lee dove off the steps at Strowman. Lee threw Strowman into an LED board on the stage. Lee pushed the producers out of the way and then charged at Strowman, causing both men to fall off the stage through some tables below…

Powell’s POV: This was like a couple of giant movie monsters going at it. I have no idea why WWE felt the need to do this tonight, but they really should have advertised it in advance. The count-out finish would not have been pleasing, but they did enough afterward that they could have advertised it without pissing off the masses with a cheap finish. If nothing else, labeling this as an exhibition match means the company can bill their next match as their first sanctioned match.

The latest EST video aired. Bianca Belair was was playing a game with three friends. She got all the questions right and the other women were left annoyed by her dominance…



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...