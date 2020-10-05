10/05 Dot Net Q&A Audio (NSFW): Jason Powell answers your pro wrestling and non-wrestling questions

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell answers the ProWrestling.net Members’ pro wrestling questions to start, and then answers some non-wrestling questions in the second half of the show. Warning: There will be some swearing during this edition because, well, it’s the Q&A audio show (59:38)…
Click here for the October 5 ProWrestling.net Q&A Audio Show.
If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.
The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...
Be the first to comment