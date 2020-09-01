9/1 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano in a 60-minute Ironman match for the vacant NXT Championship, Legado Del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott, Tyler Breeze, and Fandango in a Street Fight, Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Taped last week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University

Aired September 1, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] Before the WWE signature, they aired an “in memory of…” graphic for the late Bob Armstrong. Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired…

Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Vic Joseph noted that this week’s episode was dubbed “Super Tuesday”. Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett checked in from ringside as the on-site commentators…

1. “Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde vs. Isaiah Scott, Fandango, and Tyler Breeze in a trios Street Fight. Raul Mendoza kept the opposing trio outside of the ring and Joaquin Wilde was launnched at them to ringside. Both teams brawled at ringside. Scott and Mendoza brought the action to the ring, which contained chairs, and a trash can. Mendoza was dropkicked, head first, into a chair set up in the corner. Breeze caught Wilde with a side Codebreaker. Fandango slapped around his opponents by giving a ladder a helicopter spin.

Mendoza thought he had control of Fandango, but Breeze catapulted Fandango into Mendoza’s balls. Scott caught Escobar with a high knee. Breeze caused his opponents to squirm by spraying them with fire extinguisher. The show cut to regular commercial. [c]

Scott caught Mendoza with a rolling paydirt. Scott then followed Mendoza to ringside and hit him with a stomp. Escobar knocked Scott off the apron and hit Scott with an Arrow from the Depths of Hell suicide dive. Out of nowhere, Fabien Aichner and Marcel Barthel ran out to beat up Tyler Breeze. Mendoza and Wilde joined Imperium in the beatdown. Imperium and Legado Del Fantasma surrounded Breeze. Scott and Dango then showed up ringside on the high part of a forklift. Scott and Dango dove at the pile of wrestlers in the ring.

Breeze and Fandango then dove on Imperium and Wilde and Mendoza at ringside. Inside of the ring, Scott hit Escobar with the JML driver for the win.

Breezango and Isaiah Scott defeated Legado Del Fantasma via pinfall in 8:16 of on-air time.

Johnny Gargano was shown pacing backstage in preparation for his world title match…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A fun show-opening match that wasn’t anything special, but could be fun for people who like cute weapons matches. Cinematic-wise, NXT has done a solid job presenting Legado Del Fantasma as professionals, but in recent weeks they’ve been cheating to win and participating in a hardcore match. It would help them to beat up some enhancement wins to build up their credibility. I only say that because Imperium have the same Modus Operandi as Legado Del Fantasma and chicken-sh*t a lot less. Escobar is way more credible than he’s currently being presented as.

A Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae promo aired where both women talked about wanting to work things out between each other because they were friends. Nox threw in that she doesn’t believe in the “Gargano way”…

2. Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro (w/Kayden Carter). Catanzaro managed to get a rollup on LeRae early on. LeRae came back with a back elbow and rollup for a two count of her own. LeRae hit Catanzaro with a snapmare and Blockbuster for a two count. Catanzaro came back with a chop flurry. LeRae ended up hitting Catanzaro with a draping neckbraker and curb stomp for the win.

Candice LeRae defeated Kacy Catanzaro via pinfall in 3:00.

LeRae got on the mic and talked in a somber tone. She noted that she wants to make things better with Tegan Nox. LeRae invited Nox to her home for a dinner to talk things out…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I’m looking forward to the Nox and LeRae segment because it would be one of the first times we get to see Nox flush out her character. Nox has proven to be a strong “Girl Next Door” type outside of WWE, so it would be cool if she can express that on NXT TV.

Rhea Ripley was backstage talking about how she’s tired of Mercedes Martinez and Robert Stone Brand. Ripley challenged Martinez to a steel cage match…

3. “The Colossal” Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher tried to go for his catch wrestling, but it was hard due to Reed’s size. Reed and Thatcher traded forearms. Thatcher got Reed staggered with a knee. Reed came back with a tackle. Reed took down Thatcher with a right hand. Thatcher hit Reed with some lock kicks from the lying position. Reed stopped that with a running senton to Thatcher. Reed hit Thatcher with a lariat and sold arm pain. Thatcher got Reed to the mat and worked on Reed’s injured arm.

Once both men got to their feet, Reed got Thatcher to the mat with a series of punches. Reed hit Thatcher with a running dive. Reed then caught Thatcher at ringside with a suicide dive. After Reed tossed Thatcher inside, Austin Theory showed up and gave Reed a bulldog at ringside. The ref was distracted checking on Thatcher. Theory tossed Reed back in the ring and disappeared. Thatcher tried to lock Reed in the Juji Gatame, but struggled because Reed kept his back off the mat. Thatcher adjusted and locked Reed in the Fujiwara Armbar for the submission win.

Timothy Thatcher defeated Bronson Reed via submission in 4:47.

Adam Cole was shown pacing in front of the rest of Undisputed Era backstage. Tommaso Ciampa was also getting ready in a different part of Full Sail…[c]

John’s Thoughts: You know you’re getting pushed when they add more words to your name like “The Colossal”. Joking aside, it does look like WWE is finally putting steam behind Bronson Reed and Reed is doing a solid job making the most of his newfound push. Both guys needed to win here so this finish had to happen this way. Thatcher was taking too many losses recently so he needs a win. Reed was protected because of Theory’s interference which made sense given last week’s backstage segment.