NXT TV results (9/30): Moore’s review of Ava announcing the participants in the TNA vs. NXT elimination matches, Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend, No Mercy fallout

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live September 30, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Highlights from last week’s NXT show aired, which featured the TNA vs. NXT show closing brawl. They then cut to No Mercy highlights…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

New NXT Champion Ricky Saints made his entrance to start the show. Ricky got the obligatory “You deserve it” chants from the crowd. Ricky thanked the crowd and said that when he said every giant needed to rest, he did that by putting Oba down. Ricky talked about how when he came to NXT the reality is him headlining every NXT PLE and winning the NXT Championship. Ricky said reality is standing right here in front of ya’ll. Ricky said it hasn’t been an easy journey.

He said people asked “can people do it?”. The crowd said “yes!”. Ricky said he’s always going to stand on business, and when it came down to it he put down all the chips and bet on himself, only to come out as new NXT Champion. Ricky said the only person you have to worry about and bet on is “you”. Ricky’s promo was interrupted by NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne making her entrance. Jacy congratulated Ricky on his title win.

Jacy said they have bigger things to worry about than Ricky’s celebration. Jacy called the crowd losers for booing. Jacy said they have to worry about TNA coming over, but she understands why they are upset because NXT has both of TNA’s main titles. NXT GM Ava made her entrance. Ava said Jacy was actually right about NXT having to worry about bigger things. Ava named Ricky and Jacy as the leaders of the male and female NXT teams.

Ava said she needs them to put together the best teams. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella came out to his old WWE music (just let him use it on Impact!). Santino said “A va” had a great idea. Santino said he doesn’t trust Tricky William to be a team leader because you can’t trust a guy named “Tricky”. Santino named Mike Santana as the leader of his male team. Mike Santana made his entrance to “boriqua” chants.

Santino said he also trusts someone else to be the leader of the female TNA team, Kelani Jordan. Jacy looked confused due to Kelani being a NXT wrestler. A picture in picture showed Kelani Jordan beating Lei Ying Lee to become the new Knockouts Champion. Ava noted that both teams need to be finalized by the end of the night. Santino said this isn’t a “invasion”, but more of a “showdown”. Jacy asked why recent champion and NXT wrestler Kelani being a captain makes sense? Ricky said we don’t have to worry about this and he’ll see Santino by the end of the night…

John’s Thoughts: Solid segment to set up the NXT vs. TNA themed show. Kelani Jordan being the leader of the TNA is a bit of a surprise, but I would like them to add the detail (which they haven’t been mentioning) that the last time Ash by Elegance was a full time member of the WWE roster, Kelani Jordan was her on-air protege. It would add good parallelism and attention to detail to acclimate her to the TNA side of the audience. Santino’s logic for “Tricky William” not being the team leader due to him being “Tricky” makes sense in my book. Kidding aside, Mike Santana has been an awesome flagbearer of TNA for the last year, so that makes sense as well.

TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater approached Je’von Evans backstage. Evans said they might have the youngest wrestling dream match in history coming up. Shawn Spears and The Culling pulled up. Vance said you can’t make friends out of enemies. Evans said they look goofy. Evans said he and Slater are just trying to be the best. Vance said if they want to be the best, they should challenge them. Slater said he’ll talk to Santino to set something up.

After Leon and Je’von left, Lyra Valkyria showed up. Lyra gifted Tatum Paxley a Lyra Valkyria Barbie Doll. Tatum was super excited. Izzi Dame rolled her eyes and dragged Tatum Paxley away from the scene…

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker. Lash quickly tackled Jaida to the corner to start the match. Lash hit Jaida with a spinning Uppercut. Lash hit Jaida with a delayed vertical suplex. Lash duped Jaida to the apron. Jaida hit Lash with a draping boot. Lash came back with an overhead chop. Jaida tackled Lash into the apron. Jaida hit Lash with a Samoan Drop at ringside.[c]

Back from break, Lash used her size to block a Sunset Flip. Jaida powered through and got a two count. Lash put Jaida in a Half Crab. Jaida got a hand on the rope for a break. Jaida dodged a standing splash. Jaida hit Lash with a Blockbuster. Jaida hit Lash with a shove and tackle in the corner. Jaida hit Lash with a swinging neckbreaker for a two count.

Jaida used elbows to break a Sleeper. Jaida hit Lash with a draping Banzai Drop. Lash quickly got up and hit Jaida with a Mafia Kick. Lash tossed Jaida into the steel steps and barricade. Jaida escaped the bow and arrow and hit Lash with Hip Notic for the victory.

Jaida Parker defeated Lash Legend via pinfall in 9:07.

John’s Thoughts: A fun brawl with both developmental wrestlers showing that they are getting smoother and at this point are miles ahead of just being “developmental”. Both women need new theme music, because they have the most generic beats imaginable. That said, good stuff. Jaida is just waiting in the wings for her big push and she can be someone considered to take the title of Jacy that the fans would pop hard for. Lash, meanwhile, is a bit character-less at the moment. She’s the “boujee bully” but that’s just an empty title because they haven’t really done anything to make her boujee or a bully. They can quickly fix that because she has natural charisma, size, and talking ability.

Ricky Saints was dapping it up with everyone in the locker room. TNA World Champion showed up and declared himself the co-captain of the NXT team. Ricky said he likes how excited Trick is but he only has two spots. He said he gave one of the spots to young OG Je’von. Ricky also noted that Myles Borne was on the team. Trick recommended Josh Briggs. Evans said Josh is a goofball and he can’t team with him. Ricky said he doesn’t like Josh Briggs either, but he could make a good choice. Trick said Myles Borne and Josh Briggs should have a match to join the team. Ricky said he likes that…[c]

NXT North American Champion All Ego Ethan Page made his entrance. Page said he seems to have done it again. He said he’s the grestest North American Champion and Greatest North American Alive. He said he turned away an Olympic Level threat and showed him there’s a talent gap between Heights and the greatest North American Champion in history. He said he has a medical professional in Dr Wagner coming after him.

Page said the only Doctorate degree Wagner has is in pissing Page off. Someone was shown getting out of a car, and Page assumed it was Dr Wagner. Instead, it was former WWE wrestler Mustafa Ali making his return to the Performance Center. Ali soaked in “welcome back” chants. Ali said that he has no issues with anything Page said, but he has an issue with what Page is holding. Page said he has no business with Mustafa or owes him a damn thing.

Ali said he’s right, but NXT owes him something. Ali talked about how he earned an opportunity at the North American Championship, but that opportunity never came. He said he thought he was cursed. Ali said on this day two years ago, he was promised a North American Championship match (against Dominik Mysterio), but the sun did not rise. He said instead, he got a phone call that told him his services weren’t needed.

Ali said he’s back and still waiting for that championship match that he earned. Page said this is the part where Ali cries right? Page said he’s not the guy with the ears to hear it. Ali said he’s not gonna cry for a championship match, he’s going to politic for it. He said he spoke to Ava and Santino and next week at Showdown, it would be All Ego vs. Mustafa Ali for the North American Championship. Page said he’s not surprised everyone from every company is coming after him. Page said every person who comes after his championship is cursed.

He said Page is trying to claim what he couldn’t after two years, but he’ll be disappointed. Page said he won’t call Ali to fire him, but he’ll wish him the best in his future endeavors. Ali and Page brawled with Ali dumping Page to ringside…

John’s Thoughts: Awesome callback! Ali’s WWE career has been cursed as he’s been in line for huge pushes that always get transferred to someone else. Him getting injured out of Elimination Chamber set up for Kofi Mania. Him being set up to win Money in the Bank getting shifted to Brock Lesnar. Him being set for a North American Championship match, only to get fired and WWE pivoting to then-manager Trick Williams to start Trick’s huge push. This was a logical segment and awesome payoff to give Ali the North American Championship match he was promised right before he was released by WWE. To end the curse and throw the guy a little bit of a bone, I would put the belt on him (even though it looks like they are booking ahead to Page vs. Wagner). I would also sign Ali back to WWE because he’s that guy who’s been ready for the main event for years, just stacked with bad luck.

Jacy Jayne was addressing the Women’s Locker Room. Jayne said Jaida Parker looks like a strong candidate after her win to join the team. Jacy said that even though she doesn’t like Sol, she needs winners, so Sol’s on the team. Lola Vice stepped up and said she’ll put their differences aside to protect NXT. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid also stepped up. Jacy shut everyone up and said that Fallon and Lola would fight for a spot on the team. Zaria then dragged Sol aisde and said they need to talk privately…

A Hardy Boyz promo aired with the “loaded” theme in the background. Jeff said he’s going to bring his engrammatic light to a DarkState. Matt said the match is set to be a fair match and in fair matches the Hardyz are the best. Jeff said they are coming after the only WWE title they haven’t won, the NXT Tag Team Titles. Matt said it’s time for the Deletion of DarkState. DarkState vs. Hardyz was hyped for next week…

John’s Thoughts: They changed the name title of “Invasion” to “Showdown”. Understandable given the consequence of it happening on October 7, the day of the devastating and evil attacks in the Middle East. An unintended coincidence as NXT was trying to call back to the WWF vs. WCW branding from 2000.

Entrances for the next match took place…

2. Myles Borne vs. Josh Briggs. Briggs was wearing his chain during the match again (he didn’t at No Mercy). Josh and Myles butted heads to start the match. Myles tripped Briggs and hit him with a basement lariat for a two count. Myles hit Briggs with a flip dive at ringside. Myles hit Josh with a High Fly Flow for a nearfall. Briggs tossed Myles into the corner and choked him with a boot. Briggs worked on Myles with methodical offense.

[Hour Two] Myles no-sold a boulder toss. Myles did a leapfrog, but caught by a crossbody and choke slam. Myles kicked out at two.[c]

Back from break, Myles hit Briggs with a Enzuigiri. Briggs met Myles on the top rope.Briggs hit Myles with a double backbreaker for a two count. Myles hit Briggs with two Irish Whips and an Orton Style Power Slam for a two count. Briggs hit Borne with a elbow. Myles came back with a Saito Suplex. Myles hit Briggs with a Codebreaker. Briggs fell into a Big Boot. Briggs wrapped the metal chain around his hand. Matt Cardona showed up and caught Josh’s attention.

The referee took the chain away. Borne hit Briggs with a dropkick and the Zig Zag for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Josh Briggs via pinfall in 10:13.

Cardona taunted Briggs from the crowd…

John’s Thoughts: Briggs continues to eat losses as a big man, but I don’t think he’s too buried yet. Here’s hoping he adds something to take him to that next level because he’s way to valuable to waste as enhancement talent. Cool to see Matt Cardona back in WWE, but can we not get “The Complete” Matt Cardona? “The Complete” Matt Cardona is just babyface Zack Ryder that loses as much as he wins. Let’s get “Indy God” or “Death Match King” Matt Cardona, please?

Vic noted that it is Trick, Ricky, Myles, and Evans for Team NXT…

Jordynne Grace approached Kelani Jordan backstage and told her to represent TNA with pride, given she’s a former Knockouts Champion. Kelani pointed out people don’t know where Jordynne and Joe are aligned due to them having feet in two companies. Say his name and he appears, I believe in Joe Hendry. Clap clap. Joe Hendry appeared. Mike Santana showed up and called Kelani over to show her the team he picked out. Grace and Hendry wondered if they would somehow be a part of the Showdown show?…

Lola Vice made her entrance…[c]

Fatal Influence made their entrance…

3. Fallon Henley (w/Jacy Jayne) vs. Lola Vice. The match started with a collar and elbow. Henley mocked Lola’s ass shaking. Lola rolled up Henley a few times for nearfalls. Henley hit Lola with an Atomic Drop and House Call for a two count. Lola hit Henley with a series of roundhouse kicks. Lola pressured Henley to the corner with a CQC combo. Henley came back with a draping bunch and sliding German Suplex. Henley caught Lola with a running right hand.

Henley hit Lola with a running facebuster for a two count. Henley put Lola in a cravate. Lola rallied with leg lariats and a snap Suplex. Lola hit Henley with a Saito and did the Eddie shimmy. Lola dumped Henley to ringside with machine gun kicks. Henley came back with a rope jawbreaker. Lola surprised Henley with a spinning backfist for the victory.

Lola Vice defeated Fallon Henley via pinfall in 3:49.

John’s Thoughts: A logical win coming off Lola’s show stealing performance at No Mercy. She really proved herself on Saturday and I’m looking forward to seeing her in some sort of longform story, presumably against the hooded figure (who, no matter who it is, I assume will be the replacement of Jazmyn Nyx in Fatal Influence). They’ve done a good job establishing that spinning backfist which will allow her shorter matches to make a lot of sense (One thing I would do if maybe have her win a match by Technical Knock Out with that move, outside of NXT Underground, to really put the move over).

A DarkState promo aried. Shugars hyped going against the Hardys. Griffin said the Hardys reinvented Tag Team Wrestling. Shugars said they aren’t going to bask in the moment. Griffin said they’ll be the moment. Lennox said they are going to prove DarkState is the best tag team in the world. Shugars said ain’t nobody safe when DarkState strikes. Vic Joseph hyped the Hardys vs. DarkState…

Jacy Jayne apologized to Fallon Henley backstage. Lainey Reid approached them and said she’s willing to help them out. Lainey Reid revealed she was the hooded figure and joked about how someone like Jazmyn Nyx never deserved to be in Fatal Influence…

John’s Thoughts: That was a bit of a lame reveal. Yes, I expected it, but I expected the reveal to maybe be productive in a bigger segment.

Je’von Evans made his entrance…

Leon Slater made his entrance. Vic Joseph noted that Leon Slater is the youngest X Division Champion in TNA history. Booker and Vic reminded the viewers that the X Division not about weight limits, but no limits (whatever that means). The Culling made their entrance…

4. Je’von Evans and Leon Slater vs. Shawn Spears and Niko Vance (w/Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame). Slater and Spears started the match. Slater hit Spears with a dropkick and Stinger Splash. Slater worked on Spears with Ten Punches in the Corner. Slater hit Spears with a Crescent Kick. Vic noted that Slater will become 21 this weekend. Evans and Vance tagged in. Evans hit Vance with a huracanrana and dropkick.

Vance got to a knee to prevent a pin. Vic noted that Oba Femi is not in the building. Vance caught Slater with a headbutt. Izzi was yelling at Tatum due to her paying attention to the Lyra doll and not the match. Spears caught Evans with a spinebuster. Spears was distracted by Izzi yelling at Tatum. Slater and Evans hit both opponents with stereo planchas.[c]