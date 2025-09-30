NXT No Mercy poll results for the best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s NXT No Mercy event received a B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote.

-38 percent of the voters gave best match honors to Oba Femi vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT Championship. Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship finished second with 23 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: John Moore gave the show a B+ grade, and I gave the show a B- grade. The 2024 NXT No Mercy received an A grade from 47 percent of the voters, and the 2023 NXT No Mercy received an A grade from 67 percent of the voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.