WWE star Becky Lynch to appear on Showtime’s “Billions”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear on the May 3 season premiere of Billions on Showtime. The news was announced on today’s edition of The Bump, which can be viewed below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Lynch and Billions executive producer Brian Koppelman appeared on the show today and discussed her involvement. Koppelman noted that he is a big fan and said it would tough to find a showrunner who spends more time thinking about WWE than he does. He noted that he was a big fan of the territory days of WWE and was in the building when Bruno Sammartino was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Koppelman said Lynch is responsible for bringing him “all the way back” as a fan. He also discussed writing for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the movie Walking Tall and spoke about his own friendship with Mick Foley.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

