WWE announces the plan to replace Apollo Crews in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE will be holding a “last chance gauntlet” qualifying match on Monday’s Raw to fill the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match spot that was vacated by Apollo Crews due to his storyline injury. The announcement was made during Wednesday’s edition of The Bump, which can be viewed below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The Raw wrestlers who lost qualifying matches were Murphy, Austin Theory, and MVP. If they include Smackdown wrestlers, the qualifier match losers are Drew Gulak, Cesaro, and the loser of Friday’s qualifying match between Otis and Dolph Ziggler. Of course, they could also go with wrestlers who did not take party in qualifying matches, so we’ll let you know if WWE officially announces the participants.



