Dark Side of the Ring viewership for The Plane Ride From Hell episode

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s “The Plane Ride From Hell” edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 153,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: Dark Side of the Ring finished 81st in the 18-49 demographic with a .07 rating. The Grizzly Smith episode from Jun 3 delivered 243,000 viewers. We do not have numbers for the June 10 midseason finale on Dynamite Kid. Thursday’s Impact Wrestling show did not make the top 150 cable ratings. The Thursday Night Football game led cable with 7.327 million viewers for NFL Network.