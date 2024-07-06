Murphy’s Blog: WWE Money in the Bank Predictions: Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, MITB matches, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE is set to hold its annual Money in the Bank event this Saturday night in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. Over the years, the show has become one of the company’s major annual events, slowly replacing November’s Survivor Series as one of the “Big Four.” And once again, WWE is presenting a tight five-match card, which should give the show a nice pace without being too rushed or dragging out too long. Let’s run down the card.

Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship (Priest must leave The Judgment Day if he loses, while a Rollins loss means he won’t be allowed to challenge for the title again while Priest is champion): Rollins’ return on the June 24 edition of Raw was a pleasant surprise to many who figured he’d be out until at least SummerSlam. Immediately booking him in a title match upon his return appears a bit rushed, but in my opinion the goal is to give Priest a big win before he drops the title to Gunther next month. And in that scenario, the stipulation that Rollins won’t be able to challenge for title while Priest is champion ultimately won’t matter. There’s also the drama surrounding The Judgment Day and their eventual demise. It’s likely they play some factor in the finish, but I think it will be a few more weeks until we see the formal breakup

Don Predicts: Damian Priest retains the World Heavyweight Championship.

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. I went back and forth on this one. They’re in Zayn’s home country and they’ve been teasing involvement from both Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. This could lead to a schmoz finish with Zayn retaining and setting up a four-way at SummerSlam. We may still see Sheamus and Kaiser, but I think WWE has a lot invested in Breakker, who is poised to be a top star. So I think the plan here is to have him go over strong, take the title, and put everyone else in chase mode.

Don Predicts: Bron Breakker wins the Intercontinental Championship.

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. This was another tough one to pick because besides the usual spot fest with the ladder, the finish has the potential to be overbooked. We’re likely going to see CM Punk prevent McIntyre from winning. We may also see cameos from Logan Paul preventing Knight from winning, as well as the Wyatt Sicks doing something involving Chad Gable. Based on that process of elimination and considering that WWE typically likes to have each brand with a Money in the Bank winner, I’m going with Jey Uso representing the Raw brand. With Gunther likely winning the World Heavyweight Championship and his past history with Uso, this would be a nice tease should Jey win the briefcase.

Don Predicts: Jey Uso wins the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. As previously noted, WWE typically likes to have each brand have a Money in the Bank winner. In looking at this match, deep down, I’d love to see Green win, as it would be really fun watching her teasing cash-ins. Unfortunately, as good as her character is, Green’s unfortunately been defined down to the point where I don’t think it would make for much of an impact. I think this is the vehicle to give Stratton a big win and the briefcase. And given her recent allegiance with Nia Jax, I can see a scenario where Stratton cashes in at SummerSlam on either Jax or Bayley.

Don Predicts: Tiffany Stratton wins the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline in a six-man tag match. There’s been some speculation that SummerSlam would feature Cody defending the title against Randy Orton while Solo Sikoa faces a returning Roman Reigns. Given the recent Bloodline attack on Paul Heyman, I think the plan is to keep the faction strong through SummerSlam with Solo facing Cody for the title. I think we’ll see Roman emerge at the end of the SummerSlam match to confront Solo, while Cody vs. Orton becomes the September-December feud to fill time before we start getting into Royal Rumble/WrestleMania season. But for now, I expect the Bloodline to go over with Solo potentially getting the pin on Cody.

Don Predicts: The Bloodline defeats Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag match.