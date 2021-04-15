Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Austin Aries

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week coming out of WrestleMania 37. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features “the official press conference” for the AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann title vs. title match for the April 25 Rebellion pay-per-view. John Moore’s review of this episode will be available late tonight and he will be filling in for me this week with our members’ exclusive audio review. My Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show features the fallout from last week’s Prelude edition. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a F grade from 42 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 38 percent of the vote each. I gave the show an F grade and felt it was a terrible post WrestleMania edition.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a A grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 38 percent. I gave the show an A- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Austin Aries (Daniel Healy Solwold Jr.) is 43 today.