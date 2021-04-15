WWE touts NXT’s viewership and social media numbers for its move to Tuesday nights

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday regarding NXT’s television viewership and social media numbers from the previous night.

On the heels of last week’s NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, which was the most-watched NXT TakeOver in history, NXT made its Tuesday night premiere last night on USA Network with impressive results across TV and social media.

NXT was up +16% YOY and had more viewers than the NBA game on TNT and NHL game on NBCSN in both P2+ and P18-49.

On social media, NXT was the most-social national TV show in primetime.

NXT takes place every Tuesday night at 8/7c on USA Network live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. All new episodes are available on demand in the United States exclusively on Peacock, the day after its airing on USA.

Powell’s POV: For those who missed it, Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 805,000 viewers, which was up from the Takeover themed show that produced 768,000 viewers the previous Wednesday.