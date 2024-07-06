NXT Level Up results (7/5): O’Connor’s review of Uriah Connors vs. Luca Crusifino, Tyra Mae Steele vs. Wren Sinclair, and Josh Briggs vs. Shiloh Hill

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 125)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed July 5, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Josh Briggs made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Josh Briggs vs. Shiloh Hill. Briggs powered Hill into the corner before dropping Hill across the middle rope and sliding to ringside and nailing Hill with a strong forearm. Back in the ring, Briggs attempted to wear down Hill but Hill would turn the momentum into his favor with a back suplex before transitioning into a neck lock submission on Briggs. Hill rocked Briggs with a kick as both men got back to their feet but Briggs would come back with strikes and a side slam and would soon follow up with the clothesline from hell on Hill for the win.

Josh Briggs defeated Shiloh Hill via pinfall in 4:21.

The commentary team hyped Tyra Mae Steele vs. Wren Sinclair for after the break…[c]

2. Tyra Mae Steele vs. Wren Sinclair. Steele, a 2020 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, is making her NXT debut. Sinclair took the match to the mat as the opening bell rang. Steele looked to roll through out of a hammerlock to little success early on. Steele briefly applied a waistlock but was stopped in her tracks by a dropkick from Sinclair. Steele hit a series of fireman’s carry takeovers and dropped Sinclair onto the top rope before looking to finish Sinclair off with a pounce. Steele attempted a roll up but Sinclair rolled through for the victory.

Wren Sinclair defeated Tyra Mae Steele via pinfall in 4:35.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Uriah Connors vs. Luca Crusifino (w/The D’Angelo Family). Crusifino and Connors fought to a stalemate before Crusifino rolled through Connors with a strong shoulder block dropping the youngster. Crusifino wore down Connors with a side headlock and a neckbreaker before Connors drove Crusifino into the corner turnbuckle taking control.

Both men exchanged kicks and chops before Connors wrenched the neck of Crusifino once more. A kick by Connors sent Crusifino to the floor as ‘the family’ shouted encouragement to Crusifino on the outside. Connors knocked the hat off the head of Tony D but turned into a spear from Crusifino who sent Connors back in the ring. Crusifino followed up with the neckbreaker across the knee for the win.

Luca Crusifino defeated Uriah Connors via pinfall in 5:22.

John’s Ramblings: The opener and main event were the standouts this week and are worth checking out if you have the time on this WWE wrestling heavy weekend. Tyra Mae Steele looked like a prospect for the future in her debut match and is one to keep an eye on.