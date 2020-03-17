NWA 70th Anniversary streaming free tonight, merch items released to help NWA wrestlers

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA issued the following statement to announce that the NWA 70th Anniversary event will run in place of NWA Powerrr tonight on the NWA YouTube Page.

As stated yesterday (read here), NWA Super Powerrr will NOT air in it’s current form tonight on YouTube.com/NWA and will be re-purposed as soon as next week. In it’s place, we have decided to air the full event of NWA 70 at 6:05pm today and on-demand in its place. You can watch it right here.

We also have opened up a special merchandise offer to help the roster and staff who have been affected by the COVID-19 suspension of events.

All profits from these five items will go directly to those staff and talents. NWA Logo Men’s Tank Top, NWA Powerrr Stack Men Tank Top, NWA Logo Women’s Tank Top, NWA Powerrr Stack Women’s Tank Top and pre-orders of the new WE ARE NWA POWERRR T-Shirt

We ask you only participate if you’re able to and can help these hard working talents and staff in this time.

Powell’s POV: Check out the merch options at NationalWrestlingAlliance.com. You can also find my review of the NWA 70th Anniversary event here. Dot Net Members also have access to my audio review of the NWA 70th Anniversary event.



