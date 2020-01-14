NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s YouTube show (no spoilers)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped December 15-16, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for today’s NWA Powerrr online show.

-“Team Morton” vs. “Team Aldis” Scott Steiner, Royce Isaacs, and Thom Latimer (Ricky Morton will challenge for the NWA Title next week if his team wins this match).

-Melina vs. Ashley Vox.

-Zane Dawson vs. Dave Dawson in an NWA TV Title tournament qualifier.

-Eddie Kingston and Homicide vs. Aron Stevens and Question Mark.

Powell’s POV: NWA Champion Nick Aldis will also address his appearances at the ROH events that were held over the weekend. Plus, Scott Steiner will deliver his first promo on the set. NWA Powerrr airs Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA Youtube Page. My review of the episode will be available shortly after it streams live on Youtube.



