Impact Wrestling TV preview: Two matches and Hard To Kill fallout (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Joey Ryan vs. Jonny Swinger.

-Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes celebrate his Hard To Kill victory.

-TJP and Daga vs. Dez and Wentz vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera vs. Reno Scum.

Powell’s POV: This is the first show coming out of Sunday’s Hard To Kill and both matches were taped just before the pay-per-view. Impact Wrestling airs on AXS TV tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show is listed for a replay at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Wednesday mornings along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.



