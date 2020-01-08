NXT TV preview: Four-way for an NXT North American Title shot, two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest in a four-way for a shot at the NXT North American Championship.

-Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel vs. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match.

-Wolfgang and Mark Coffey vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the four-way will challenge Roderick Strong for the NXT North American Championship at a later date. The two tournament matches are both first-round matches. The other first-round matches will feature Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, and Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Kushida and a mystery partner. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday morning.



