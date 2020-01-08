Kaitlyn recalls Vince McMahon’s reaction when she accidentally won a battle royal, the backstage reaction to her win, her WWE Divas Title reign, who enjoyed being speared by her

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring The Belle interview with Kaitlyn (a/k/a Celeste Bonin)

Interview available at Ring The Belle Youtube Page (or below)

Vince McMahon’s backstage reaction to her accidentally winning a battle royal: “I legit thought that when I walked back through the curtain that I was going to be fired. That was right on the cusp of the Divas getting more opportunities, so I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve f—ed everything up.’ I walked back and Vince is laughing hysterically. I was like, ‘Is it an evil laugh, or…?”

Backstage reaction to her win: There were a lot of people who thought I didn’t deserve it because I was still so new, I hadn’t proved myself, but there was also a lot of people that were like, ‘Congratulations, this is your opportunity. Take it.’

Having a disappointing Divas Title reign: I had an awesome run, but it was not as action-packed as I had hoped. I think like when I left it kind of like did die down a little bit and because Eve was a favorite. Also when I had the title, that’s kind of when Total Divas got introduced, and it kind of overshadowed everything that was going on in the women’s division.

AJ enjoying being speared by her: With her, she would take it, and she would fold in half. She loved taking it because she was so good at selling and so like, there was one spear where we did the contract signing for Money In The Bank. She literally folded in half and flipped upside down and I was like, ‘How did you do that?’ But she was so into it.

Returning to Mae Young Classic 2018: I had gone through this really shitty divorce and I was like, ‘I love wrestling. Let me get back into it to feel like me again.’ And because I was posting a lot of that on social media, somebody reached out and they were like, ‘Hey, do you wanna be a part of this?’ I started training really hard for it because I’m like, ‘I’m not gonna go back and suck ass’ and so, I train all Summer for it. The thing is with WWE, if you are associated with them, it’s such a huge commitment and I have a business and a ton of other stuff going on so, couldn’t necessarily commit to a 300-day-a-year type of schedule. But to go back and do this one off, I think I was there for a week and doing press and all that stuff, which is cool to be back in that world again and it’d be on my terms.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

