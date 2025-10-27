NXT TV preview: The Halloween Havoc fallout show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Championship

-Tatum Paxley’s first appearance since winning the NXT Women’s Championship

-Kendal Grey vs. Lash Legend for the Evolve Women’s Championship

-Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights

-Jasper Troy vs. Axiom for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship

Powell’s POV: The WWE Speed Championship is held by El Grande Americano. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).