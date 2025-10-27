WWE Raw in Anaheim, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Bobby Fish, Harvey Wippleman, CM Punk, Austin Idol, Wheeler Yuta, Kurgan, Taka Michinoku, Rochelle Loewen, Atsushi Onita, Too Cold Scorpio, Perry Saturn, Latin Lover, Rosa Mendes, Oro, Kevin Sullivan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live tonight from Anaheim, California, at Honda Center. The show includes the final push for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling-related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Anaheim, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Collision taping in Edinburg, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown and Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-“Downtown” Bruno Lauer is 60 today. He worked as Harvey Wippleman in WWE.

-Bobby Fish is 49 today.

-CM Punk (Phil Brooks) turned 47 on Sunday.

-Austin Idol (Michael McCord) turned 76 on Sunday.

-Kurgan (Robert Mallet) turned 56 on Sunday.

-Taka Michinoku (Takao Yoshida) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Rochelle Loewen turned 46 on Sunday.

-Wheeler Yuta (Paul Gruber) turned 29 on Sunday.

-The late Oro (Jesus Javier Hernández Silva) died after taking a bump in the ring on October 26, 1993, at age 21. His family declined to have an autopsy performed.

-The late Kevin Sullivan was born on October 26, 1949. He died on August 9, 2024, due to complications from a blood clot.

-Atsushi Onita turned 68 on Saturday.

-Too Cold Scorpio (Charles Scaggs) turned 61 on Saturday.

-Perry Saturn (Perry Satullo) turned 59 on Saturday.

-Latin Lover (Victor Ruiz) turned 58 on Saturday.

-Rosa Mendes (Milena Roucka) turned 46 on Saturday.

-Longtime Dot Net Member “Assassin V” turned 56 on Saturday (old bastard).