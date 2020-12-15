What's happening...

12/15 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Flip Gordon vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match, Mark Briscoe and PCO vs. “The Bouncers” Brian Milonas and Beer City Bruiser, final hype for ROH Final Battle

December 15, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Flip Gordon vs. Josh Woods in a Pure Rules match, Mark Briscoe and PCO vs. “The Bouncers” Brian Milonas and Beer City Bruiser, final hype for ROH Final Battle, and more (15:38)…

Click here for the December 15 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

