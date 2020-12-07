12/06 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s post NXT Takeover WarGames media call

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) took questions from members of the pro wrestling media following Sunday’s NXT Takeover WarGames event. The topics include Finn Balor and Karrion Kross, injuries coming out of the show, Undertaker helping at the WWE Performance Center, fallback plans due to COVID-19, NXT in 2021, Pat McAfee’s success, the new WWE PC class, NXT UK, the Royal Rumble and NXT, holding WarGames at the Capitol Wrestling Center, elevation of talent, and more (37:50)…

Click here for the December 6 Paul “Triple H” Levesque media call.

