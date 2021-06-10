06/10 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque takes pro wrestling media questions and promotes Sunday’s NXT Takeover In Your House

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor ( , ProWrestling.net Editor ( @prowrestlingnet

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) takes questions from ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell and other members of the pro wrestling media and promotes the NXT Takeover In Your House event. The topics include the Cameron Grimes and LA Knight vignettes, the MSK tag team, NXT Title challengers playing on online criticisms of Karrion Kross, the strength of the women’s division and the possibility of having another all women’s pay-per-view, NXT talent being misused on Raw and Smackdown, having Ted DiBiase at NXT shows, NXT Takeover during SummerSlam weekend, The Million Dollar Championship in NXT going forward, returning to Full Sail University, and more (34:28)…

Click here for the June 10 Paul “Triple H” Levesque conference call.

