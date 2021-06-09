06/09 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 161): Angelina Love on her current run in ROH, her Impact Wrestling past with The Beautiful People, thoughts on Dixie Carter, her WWE developmental stay and the disappointing conclusion, plans for her post in-ring career

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Angelina Love on her current run in ROH, her Impact Wrestling past with The Beautiful People, thoughts on Dixie Carter, her WWE developmental stay and the disappointing conclusion, plans for her post in-ring career, and much more (33:12)…

