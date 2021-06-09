What's happening...

06/08 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: The final push for NXT Takeover In Your House with Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano facing off before their NXT Title match, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Ted DiBiase’s Priceless Announcement, Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan

June 8, 2021

Categories

06/08 Moore's NXT TV audio review: The final push for NXT Takeover In Your House with Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano facing off before their NXT Title match, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Ted DiBiase's Priceless Announcement, Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan
/

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: The final push for NXT Takeover In Your House with Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano facing off before their NXT Title match, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Ted DiBiase’s Priceless Announcement, Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan, and more (42:16)…

Click here for the June 8 NXT TV audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in  iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.