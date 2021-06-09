Categories

06/08 Moore's NXT TV audio review: The final push for NXT Takeover In Your House with Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano facing off before their NXT Title match, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Ted DiBiase's Priceless Announcement, Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 42:16 Share Share Link Embed

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: The final push for NXT Takeover In Your House with Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano facing off before their NXT Title match, Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai, Ted DiBiase’s Priceless Announcement, Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan, and more (42:16)…

Click here for the June 8 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/