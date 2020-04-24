04/24 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett on the WWE quarterly report and Vince McMahon’s conference call, WWE MITB matches at WWE Headquarters, Kenny Omega match drama, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss the WWE quarterly report and Vince McMahon’s conference call, WWE MITB matches at WWE Headquarters, Kenny Omega match drama, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and much more (63:20)…

