04/16 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong for the NXT Tag Titles, Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner, Isaiah Scott vs. Akira Tozawa in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match, Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Xia Li vs. Aliyah

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong for the NXT Tag Titles, Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner, Isaiah Scott vs. Akira Tozawa in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match, Tegan Nox vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Xia Li vs. Aliyah , and more (51:52)…

Click here for the April 16 NXT television show audio review.

