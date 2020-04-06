04/05 WWE WrestleMania 36 Night Two audio review (NSFW): Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, John Cena vs. The Fiend in a Firefly Funhouse match, Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the WWE WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, John Cena vs. The Fiend in a Firefly Funhouse match, Edge vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship, and more (53:43)…

Click here for the WrestleMania 36 Night Two audio review.

