04/05 ProWrestling.net Free Podcast: WrestleMania 36 Brunch with Brian Fritz – Thoughts on WrestleMania 36 Night One, a look ahead to WrestleMania 36 Night Two, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell is joined by Brian Fritz of BetweenTheRopes.com for the annual WrestleMania Brunch with Brian – WrestleMania 36 night one thoughts and look ahead to night two (54:03)…

Follow Brian on Twitter at @BrianFritz and check out the Between The Ropes WrestleMania Watch Along with Brian and Michael Wiseman at the Between The Ropes YouTube Page.

Join Jason Powell and Will Pruett for ProWrestling.net Live coming out of WrestleMania 36 on Monday, April 6 at 3CT/4ET at PWAudio.net.

