03/03 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: AEW media call with Cody Rhodes on the Shaq tag match on AEW Dynamite, Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling executive vice president Cody Rhodes answered questions from the pro wrestling media via conference call on Wednesday while promoting Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The topics include the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley exploding barbed wire death match, the addition of Paul Wight, whether it’s a coincidence that Wight is arriving on the same day that Shaq is on Dynamite, teaming with Red Velvet, pro wrestling during the pandemic, future AEW tournaments, growing up a fan of Sting and his future in AEW, working with celebrities in the ring, Pat McAfee, reports of NXT TV moving to Tuesday nights, potential crossover appearances by AEW talent on NWA Powerrr, how AEW Dark: Elevation will be different, Tully Blanchard returning to the ring, Maki Itoh’s AEW future, developing younger talent, future taping plans with so many television shows, and more (47:46)…

Join Jason Powell for his live review of AEW Revolution on Sunday, and join Jake Barnett for his live reviews of AEW Dynamite every Wednesday at ProWrestling.net.

Click here for the March 3 AEW conference call with Cody Rhodes.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/