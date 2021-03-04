03/03 Powell’s MLW Fusion audio review: Jacob Fatu vs. Jordan Oliver for the MLW World Championship, Los Parks vs. Daivari and Simon Gotch for the MLW Tag Titles, Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid, Parrow vs. Jason Dugan

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Jacob Fatu vs. Jordan Oliver for the MLW World Championship, Los Parks vs. Daivari and Simon Gotch for the MLW Tag Titles, Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid, Parrow vs. Jason Dugan, and more (16:15)…

Click here for the March 3 MLW Fusion audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/