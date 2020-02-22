02/21 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Goldberg and The Fiend,  Naomi vs. Carmella for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Super ShowDown, The Bellas on A Moment of Bliss, Symphony of Destruction tag match

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Goldberg and The Fiend, Naomi vs. Carmella for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Super ShowDown, The Bellas on A Moment of Bliss, Symphony of Destruction tag match, and more (26:17)…

Click here for the February 21 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

