02/19 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Tessa Blanchard, Trey Miguel, and Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin and Reno Scum, Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in the third match of their best of five series, Josh Alexander vs. TJ Perkins, Madison Rayne’s Golden Opportunity

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Tessa Blanchard, Trey Miguel, and Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin and Reno Scum, Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in the third match of their best of five series, Josh Alexander vs. TJ Perkins, Madison Rayne’s Golden Opportunity, and more (17:30)…

Click here for the February 19 Impact Wrestling audio review.

