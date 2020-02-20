02/19 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 98): Richard Holliday on The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF’s departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF’s departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page (34:25)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 98) and guest Richard Holliday.

