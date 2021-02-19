02/19 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler appear, Kushida vs. Tyler Rust, Isaiah Scott vs. Leon Ruff

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong vs. Pete Dunne, Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan, WWE Women’s Tag Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler appear, Kushida vs. Tyler Rust, Isaiah Scott vs. Leon Ruff, and more (39:40)…

Click here for the February 19 NXT TV audio review.

