02/17 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade, The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz for the AEW Tag Titles, Serena Deeb vs. Riho in an Eliminator tournament match

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade, The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz for the AEW Tag Titles, Serena Deeb vs. Riho in an Eliminator tournament match, and more (33:24)…

Click here for the February 17 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/