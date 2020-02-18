02/18 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: AEW media call with Cody discussing Jeff Cobb’s contract status, the AEW executives not taking victory laps, the Nightmare Factory training center, responds to criticism of Nyla Rose as AEW Women’s Champion, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling vice president Cody answered questions from the pro wrestling media via conference call on Tuesday. The topics included Jeff Cobb’s contract status, the AEW executives not taking victory laps, the Nightmare Factory training center, responds to criticism of Nyla Rose as AEW Women’s Champion, and more, and much more (37:48)…

Click here for the February 18 AEW conference call with Cody.

