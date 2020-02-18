02/17 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Randy Orton and Matt Hardy, Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan, Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs. Murphy and AOP, Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev and Humberto Carrillo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Randy Orton and Matt Hardy, Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan, Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs. Murphy and AOP, Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley vs. Rusev and Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet vs. Karl Anderson, Natalya vs. Kairi Sane, and more (42:58)…

Click here to stream or download the February 17 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/