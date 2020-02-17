02/16 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s post NXT Takeover: Portland media call

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) took questions from members of the pro wrestling media following NXT Takeover: Portland on Sunday. The topics included Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania and who pitched the idea, the long storyline history of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, where NXT fits in with WWE’s potential OTT shakeup plans, Cathy Kelley’s departure from WWE, the Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne odd couple tag team, NXT production, and more (22:34)…

Click here for the February 16 Paul “Triple H” Levesque media call.

